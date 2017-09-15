Marilyn Manson storms a suburban home with gun-toting nuns in “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE” video: Watch

Marilyn Manson is set to return with a new album, Heaven Upside Down, next month. Earlier this week, the provocateur premiered the lead single, “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE”, and now he’s unveiled its music video.

The clip is vintage Manson as gun-toting nuns in stilettos assist him with taking a terrified suburban family hostage. The video was filmed by directors Bill Yukich and Perou in Pomona, California and uses a soft filter to give it a cinematic feel reminiscent of many horror flicks. There’s little doubt Manson’s experience as a filmmaker came into play here. Watch it embedded above.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2017)

Heaven Upside Down arrives on October 6th with pre-orders ongoing via Loma Vista and digital retailers like iTunes. Manson has mapped out a North American fall tour in support of the album. Find the complete itinerary here.

Be on the lookout for a forthcoming interview with the Pale Emperor on Consequence of Sound next month, featuring anecdotes such as Manson’s contentious encounter with Justin Bieber.