Mastodon let loose howling new song “Toe to Toes”: Stream

Photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi

Mastodon are prepping to release a new EP, Cold Dark Places, later this month. The effort features four tracks originally recorded during the album sessions for this year’s Emperor of Sand and 2014’s Once More ‘Round the Sun.

As a first look at the project, the heavy metal outfit has let loose “Toe to Toes”. Produced by Brendan O’Brien, it’s an Emperor of the Sand-era selection that starts off rather humbly before launching into frenetic guitar work. “For your sake, I will wait for you,” the band howls.

Hear it down below.

Cold Dark Places arrives September 22nd via Reprise. Recently, Mastodon appeared on the season seven finale of Game of Thrones as members of the icy White Walker army.

Cold Dark Places Tracklist:

01. North Side Star

02. Blue Walsh

03. Toe to Toes

04. Cold Dark Place