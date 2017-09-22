Mastodon releases new Cold Dark Place EP: Stream/Download

Today, Mastodon have unleashed their new EP, Cold Dark Place. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.

This latest collection follows Mastodon’s seventh full-length, Emperor of Sand, which came out earlier this year. All four of its tracks have never been released and actually date back to the heavy metal outfit’s two previous album recording sessions.

(Read: How Mastodon Helped Lead a 21st Century Metal Revival)

There’s “Toes to Toes”, which was produced by Brendan O’Brien and recorded during sessions for Emperor of Sand. The remaining three — “North Side Star”, “Blue Walsh”, and the title track — came to fruition when the band was completing 2014’s Once More ‘Round the Sun and feature production from Nick Raskulinecz.

In support of the new EP and their last LP, Mastodon will be touring throughout North America and the UK for the next few months; they’ll be joined by openers Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The band recently made a second cameo appearance on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Cold Dark Place EP Artwork:

Cold Dark Place Tracklist:

01. North Side Star

02. Blue Walsh

03. Toe to Toes

04. Cold Dark Place