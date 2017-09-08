Matt Damon loses everything in new trailer for Coen Brothers’ Suburbicon: Watch

Suburbicon is one of Consequence of Sound’s most anticipated fall movies for many reasons. Aside from being scripted by the dark minds of Coen Brothers, the domestic thriller is directed by George Clooney and stars Matt Damon. After receiving a first look at the film in July, another trailer has been released before it hits US theaters on October 27th, 2017.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2017)

The movie centers around a milquetoast 1950s family man played by Damon who’s led down a path of violence, blackmail, and madness in the wake of a home invasion.

This latest preview takes an even darker tone than the first by cutting out some of the satirical glimpses of suburban life. It also ratchets up the tension by using more of Alexandre Desplat’s jittery score as the background music in lieu of DJ Shadow and Run the Jewels’ kinetic collaboration, “Nobody Speak”. Watch it above.

In addition to Matt Damon, Suburbicon also stars Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, and Josh Brolin. Ahead of the film’s widespread release, it will be screened at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.