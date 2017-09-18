Menu
MBV’s Kevin Shields, Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker to play Sigur Rós’ Norður og Niður Festival

Icelandic concert event also promises Stars of the Lid, Julianna Barwick, and Dan Deacon, among others

on September 18, 2017, 11:05am
This December, Sigur Rós will host their very own music festival in their native Iceland. Taking place between December 27th and 30th at the Harpa in Reykjavík, Norður og Niður is a four-day event “bringing together performances from the band’s friends, collaborators, and heroes.”

The preliminary lineup announced today includes My Bloody Valentine frontman Kevin Shields in what is said to his Icelandic debut (!), as well as Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, Stars of the Lid, Julianna Barwick, and Dan Deacon. Native Icelandic artists including Sin Fang, Sóley, Örvar Smárason, JFDR, and Hugar are also confirmed participants.

A limited number of four-day passes go on sale Thursday, September 28th through the festival’s website.

