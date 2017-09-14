METZ release new album Strange Peace: Stream

METZ are scheduled to release a new album called Strange Peace on September 22nd. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in its entirety on NPR.

Strange Peace is the Canadian noise-rock outfit’s third full-length overall following METZ II in 2015. It was recorded live to tape with renowned studio genius Steve Albini (Robert Plant, Cloud Nothings). Taking on mixing duties was Graham Walsh of Holy Fuck, who’s previously worked with the likes of Alvvays and Operators.

“We tracked fourteen songs in four days. It was the first time we felt confident enough to just play live and roll tape,” METZ guitarist/vocalist Alex Edkins explained of the recording process in a press statement. “Strange Peace is much more diverse and varied than anything we’ve done before, which was exhilarating, but terrifying, too. We took the tapes home to Toronto feeling like we’d made the record we wanted to make.”

In terms of theme, the album’s 11 tracks are said to be about “uncertainty.” “They’re about recognizing that we’re not always in control of our own fate, and about admitting our mistakes and fears,” Edkins continued. “They’re about finding some semblance of peace within the chaos.” Early previews included the pummeling “Mess of Wires” and rock ‘n’ roll cut “Cellophane”.

To support the latest record, METZ will tour North America and Europe this fall, including dates alongside Modest Mouse and Protomartyr. Of particular note is METZ’s September 25th at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, which is presented by Consequence of Sound. Grab your tickets for that show here.

Strange Peace Artwork:

Strange Peace Tracklist:

01. Mess of Wires

02. Drained Lake

03. Cellophane

04. Caterpillar

05. Lost in the Blank City

06. Mr. Plague

07. Sink

08. Common Trash

09. Escalator Teeth

10. Dig a Hole

11. Raw Materials

METZ 2017 Tour Dates:

09/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Princess Boat !

09/23 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (Presented by CoS)

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

10/02 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair #

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church #

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

10/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel #

10/07 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa

10/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s $

10/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom $

10/18 – Halifax, NS @ The Marquee (Halifax Pop Explosion)

11/02 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum !

11/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ Klub Firlej !

11/04 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka !

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu !

11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen !

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust !

11/09 – Zwolle, NL @ Poppodium Hedon ^

11/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kruen

11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/12 – La Havre, FR @ Le Tetris %

11/14 – Nimes, FR @ La Paloma %

11/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Theatre Barbey %

11/16 – Toulouse, FR @ Club Metronum %

11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ La (2) De Apolo %

11/18 – Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick %

11/20 – Nantes, FR @ Pole Etudiant %

11/21 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo %

11/22 – London, UK @ The Garage %

11/23 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece %

11/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club 5 %

11/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

12/13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

12/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk &

12/16 – Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live

! = w/ Protomartyr

* = w/ SUUNS

# = w/ Uniform

$ = w/ Modest Mouse

^ = w/ Brian Chase

% = w/ Drahla

& = w/ Cherub