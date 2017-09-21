Miguel previews new album, War & Leisure, with two song performance on Colbert: Watch

Miguel hasn’t released a record since 2015’s Wildheart, but the singer has been very active as of late, prompting suggestions a new LP might be imminent. Last month saw the R&B singer reunite with Travis Scott for “Sky Walker”, as well as release covers of originals by SZA (“Weekend”), Outkast (“Pink & Blue”), and Pussy Riot (“Make America Great Again”). Meanwhile, earlier this month, he unveiled the blistering solo song, “Shockandawe”.

It all came to a head last night, as Miguel appeared on Colbert to formally announce the release of his new album, War & Leisure. He also performed a pair of tracks: “Sky Walker” and “Come Through and Chill”, which he previously unveiled last summer. According to their respective YouTube descriptions, both songs are set to appear on the forthcoming album.