Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Miguel shares pulse-pounding new track, “Shockandawe”: Stream

The song follows a busy August that found the R&B singer releasing multiple covers and a Travis Scott collaboration

by
on September 07, 2017, 11:17am
0 comments

Photo by Philip Cosores

R&B powerhouse Miguel has yet to announce a follow-up to 2015’s Wildheart, but that hasn’t stopped him from sharing a plethora of new music. After dropping his Travis Scott collaboration “Sky Walker” and a pair of covers—one of Pussy Riot’s “Make America Great Again” and another of SZA’s “Weekend”—he’s now shared a brand new solo track called “Shockandawe”.

It’s a robust, pulsing track strung together with intertwining guitar lines and an urgent vocal melody that finds Miguel warning a partner, “Just shock and awe / Better brace yourself, like / Bang bang, baby, break yourself.” Listen to it via Apple Music below.

Stay tuned, as it’s very likely Miguel has more music on the way.

Previous Story
Posthumous George Michael single “Fantasy” featuring Nile Rodgers surfaces: Stream
Next Story
Brian Wilson shares unreleased song “Some Sweet Day”: Stream
No comments
More Stories