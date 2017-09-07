Miguel shares pulse-pounding new track, “Shockandawe”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

R&B powerhouse Miguel has yet to announce a follow-up to 2015’s Wildheart, but that hasn’t stopped him from sharing a plethora of new music. After dropping his Travis Scott collaboration “Sky Walker” and a pair of covers—one of Pussy Riot’s “Make America Great Again” and another of SZA’s “Weekend”—he’s now shared a brand new solo track called “Shockandawe”.

It’s a robust, pulsing track strung together with intertwining guitar lines and an urgent vocal melody that finds Miguel warning a partner, “Just shock and awe / Better brace yourself, like / Bang bang, baby, break yourself.” Listen to it via Apple Music below.

Stay tuned, as it’s very likely Miguel has more music on the way.