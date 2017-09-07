Miley Cyrus performs new single “Younger Now” on Ellen: Watch

At the MTV VMAs last month, Miley Cyrus took the stage to roll out “Younger Now” live for the first time. The pop singer further promoted the single with a performance on Ellen this afternoon.

Much like at the VMAs, Cyrus flaunted a bejeweled retro jumpsuit that looked like something straight out of Elvis Presley’s wardrobe. To help her close out the song, Cyrus invited host Ellen DeGeneres to join in and the two sang and danced in the spotlight together. Replay it up above.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2017)

Elsewhere in the episode, Cyrus and DeGeneres chatted about millennials as well as the former’s current love life; find those additional clips below. “Younger Now” is taken from Cyrus’ upcoming album of the same name, which drops September 28th.