Miley Cyrus previews upcoming album with new song “Week Without You”: Stream

With just a little over a week to go before the release of Younger Now, the country-turned-pop-turned-country-again singer Miley Cyrus has let loose a new song dubbed “Week Without You”.

Over a slowly stomping rhythm, Cyrus imagines life without her current lover, who’s been a source of stress lately. If she had seven free days at her disposal, she says she’d “probably have so much fun” chilling with her gal pals and soaking up some sun. Sounds like it’s time to give her SO the boot. Hear it down below.

Younger Now arrives September 28th. Earlier this month, Cyrus performed the title track on Ellen, outfitted in Elvis-like attire.