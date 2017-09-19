Missy Elliott recreates “She’s a Bitch” video, Lil’ Kim pays tribute to Mobb Deep at VH1 Hip Hop Honors: Watch

Last night, VH1’s annual “Hip Hop Honors” TV special celebrated “The ’90s Game Changers”, in particular Mariah Carey, renowned music video director Hype Williams, Jermaine Dupri, and comedian Martin Lawrence. As part of the evening’s festivities, a number of artists offered up performances of the nostalgic variety, including past honorees Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim.

Missy took the stage to roll out her 1999 single “She’s a Bitch”. The throwback performance paid homage to the track’s official music video and Hype Williams, its director.

As for Lil’ Kim, the Brooklyn-bred rapper delivered her late ’90s remix of Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm”. Joined by special guests Mobb Deep’s Havoc and Fabolous, the performance served as tribute to the hip-hop outfit’s Prodigy, who passed away in June from complications caused by sickle cell anemia.

Check out footage for both performances below.

Missy Elliott performs “She’s a Bitch”:

Lil’ Kim performs “Quiet Storm” remix: