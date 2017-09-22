Morrissey, who has canceled or postponed 123 concerts since 2012, just announced new tour dates

Here’s a fun fact: Since 2012, Morrissey has canceled or postponed 123 concerts (yes, I counted). With that in mind, the former Smiths singers has just announced new tour dates in support of his forthcoming album, Low in High School.

The jaunt is scheduled to begin October 31st in Portland, Oregon and run into early December. In November, he’ll play two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA with special guest Billy Idol. Check out the full itinerary, as it is presently constructed, below.

Morrissey 2017 Tour Dates:

10/31 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Temple

11/05 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kinsbury Hall

11/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

11/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/02 – New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/07 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

^ = w/ Billy Idol

Take a listen to “Spent the Day in Bed”, the first track revealed from Low in High School ahead of its November 11th release: