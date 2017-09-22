Morrissey, who has canceled or postponed 123 concerts since 2012, just announced new tour dates

Here’s a fun fact: Since 2012, Morrissey has canceled or postponed 123 concerts (yes, I counted). With that in mind, the former Smiths singers has just announced new tour dates in support of his forthcoming album, Low in High School.
The jaunt is scheduled to begin October 31st in Portland, Oregon and run into early December. In November, he’ll play two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA with special guest Billy Idol. Check out the full itinerary, as it is presently constructed, below.
Morrissey 2017 Tour Dates:
10/31 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Temple
11/05 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kinsbury Hall
11/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
11/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/02 – New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/07 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
^ = w/ Billy Idol
Take a listen to “Spent the Day in Bed”, the first track revealed from Low in High School ahead of its November 11th release: