Mos Def joins Gorillaz to perform “Stylo” for first time in seven years: Watch

Photo by Ben Kaye

Yasiin Bey, the rapper fka Mos Def, announced his retirement from music last year, which he commemorated with a string of farewell concerts and the release of an album called December 99th. Since then, however, Bey hasn’t remained entirely inactive. Last month, he opened for Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall, and over the weekend he joined Gorillaz onstage at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York City. Their performance of “Stylo” marked the first time such onstage collaboration between Bey and Gorillaz in seven years. In fact, they last time they performed the song live together, Bey still went by Mos Def.

Gorillaz’s headlining set at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival also featured appearances from Pusha T, De La Soul, Del the Funky Homosapien, D.R.A.M., and more. Read our full report of the festival here, and see a montage of Gorillaz’s performance below.

Setlist:

M1 A1

Last Living Souls

Saturnz Barz

Tomorrow Comes Today

Rhinestone Eyes

Sleeping Powder

On Melancholy Hill

Busted and Blue

El Mañana

Let Me Out (with Pusha T)

Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)

Strobelite (with Peven Everett)

Andromeda (with D.R.A.M.) (D.R.A.M Special version)

Sex Murder Party (with Jamie Principle)

Garage Palace (with Little Simz)

Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)

We Got the Power (with Camille Berthomier and D.R.A.M)

Encore:

Stylo (with Camille Berthomier and Mos Def)

Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien)