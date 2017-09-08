Mount Kimbie return with new album, Love What Survives: Stream/download

Today, Mount Kimbie has returned with their first album in four years, Love What Survives. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

The 11-track collection is the London electronic duo’s follow-up to 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth. The effort was formed between London, where Kai Campos lives, and Los Angeles, where Dom Maker moved last year.

Mount Kimbie worked with more vocalists than ever on Love What Survives to allay any fears or anxiety surrounding the record. “We’ve been working with a lot of friends on this album, and it means I’m less worried,” Maker explained to The Fader in a recent interview. “Having more people in the band and having friends come on the radio shows, [means] there’s more of a community around this record, and around us as performing artists.”

Leading up to the release, Mount Kimbie shared several of the collaborations from the album: “We Go Home Together” with James Blake, “Marilyn” with Micachu, and “Blue Train Lines” with King Krule. In addition, they unveiled a heist film in miniature for “Delta”.

Love What Survives Artwork:

Love What Survives Tracklist:

01. Four Years and One Day

02. Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule)

03. Audition

04. Marilyn (feat. Micachu)

05. SP12 Beat

06. You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure) (feat. Andrea Balency)

07. Poison

08. We Go Home Together (feat. James Blake)

09. Delta

10. T.A.M.E.D

11. How We Got By (feat. James Blake)

In support of the record, Mount Kimbie will hit the road for a European tour this fall. Check out their full itinerary here.