NAO shares new song “Nostalgia”: Stream

Photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

UK R&B singer NAO has revealed she’s working on the follow-up to her genre-bending debut album, For All We Know. In anticipation, she’s shared a new single called “Nostalgia”.

Combing elements of funk, soul, and R&B, the fresh cut embodies her self-described “wonky funk” genre as her vocals rise above the grooving jam. The summery track features carefree lyrics dedicated to a former lover. “You feel like summer,” NAO remembers. “You bring me back to life/ You got me reminiscing ’bout a better time/ I’m feeling lonely, I want your paradise.” Hear it below.

In NAO’s tweet teasing the song, she wrote, “I’m in hiding writing my next album but I’m gonna drop some new music for you in the meantime whilst we wait, starting this Friday.”