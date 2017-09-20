Nathan Fielder recounts his recent run-in with the law during Jimmy Kimmel Live interview: Watch

After an extended wait, Nathan Fielder is finally back with a new season of his incredible Comedy Central series, Nathan For You. It all begins tomorrow with a one-hour special called Nation For You: A Celebration in which Fielder reconnects with many of the people he’s assisted over the past three seasons. New episodes follow beginning September 28th. In anticipation, Fielder appeared on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Fielder spent the vast majority of his segment discussing his recent run-in with the law. Without giving too much away, the story involves a wedding, an oversized suit, and a baggie containing a foreign substance. Watch it above.

Check out the trailer for Nathan For You season four below.