Netflix promotes upcoming comedy specials with amazing new promo: Watch

Netflix has several major comedy specials forthcoming from the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Ellen DeGeneres. As premiered during tonight’s Emmy Awards, a new promo pairs the four comedians with some of Netflix’s other original programing. Seinfeld rides in a limo with President Frank Underwood, Chappelle meets the kids from Stranger Things, and Rock visits Litchfield Penitentiary. Check it out above.

Two new specials from Chappelle, Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart, premiered back in March. Seinfeld’s hour-long special Jerry Before Seinfeld airs beginning this week, September 19th. Dates for Rock and DeGeneres’ specials have not yet been announced.