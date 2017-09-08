Netflix shares first trailer for Alias Grace, a new series adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel: Watch

Fans enraptured by the dystopian vision of Margaret Atwood’s Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale will have soon have another adaptation of the prolific author’s work to obsess over. The first trailer for Netflix’s Alias Grace depicts a series that combines filters a murder mystery through elements of psychological horror against a period aesthetic. Color us intrigued.

(Read: The Handmaid’s Tale Speaks Through Pop Music)

Mary Harron (American Psycho) directs and Sarah Polley (Stories We Tell) writes this story of a Canadian maid convicted of murdering her employers in 1843. 11/22/63‘s Sarah Gadon stars as Grace Marks, who claims she her amnesia has blocked out the ordeal, and Edward Holcroft costars as the doctor assigned to evaluating her mental state. Anna Paquin and Paul Gross will appear in flashbacks, presumably, as her one-time employers. Watch the trailer above.

Something tells us the murder mystery is only the gateway into what’s bound to be a rich, complicated, and creepy story. It premieres on the streaming service on November 3rd.