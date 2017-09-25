Netflix shares trailer for Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father: Watch

Angelina Jolie’s movies tend to be a hard sell, what with many of them centering around wartime tragedy or unraveling marriages. But our own Blake Goble highly recommends you check out her latest, First They Killed My Father, and Netflix has just dropped a new trailer to remind you that her latest is currently streaming there.

The film, an adaptation of Cambodian activist Loung Ung’s memoir of witnessing the Khmer Rouge regime of 1975 to 1978, follows the author as a child as she comes face to face with horrors beyond her years and the hard-fought spirits that survived against all odds. We described it as “a hypnotically focused and intimate vision, one of horror and lost innocence.”

See the trailer above and then fire it up on Netflix, where it’s currently waiting to be streamed.