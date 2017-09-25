Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Netflix shares trailer for Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father: Watch

The story of lost innocence under the Khmer Rouge regime

by
on September 25, 2017, 12:41pm
0 comments

Angelina Jolie’s movies tend to be a hard sell, what with many of them centering around wartime tragedy or unraveling marriages. But our own Blake Goble highly recommends you check out her latest, First They Killed My Father, and Netflix has just dropped a new trailer to remind you that her latest is currently streaming there.

The film, an adaptation of Cambodian activist Loung Ung’s memoir of witnessing the Khmer Rouge regime of 1975 to 1978, follows the author as a child as she comes face to face with horrors beyond her years and the hard-fought spirits that survived against all odds. We described it as “a hypnotically focused and intimate vision, one of horror and lost innocence.”

See the trailer above and then fire it up on Netflix, where it’s currently waiting to be streamed.

Previous Story
The National cover New Order’s “Love Vigilantes” live in Manchester: Watch
Next Story
HAIM release new Valentine short film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson: Watch
No comments
More Stories