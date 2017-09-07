Nick Murphy explores his transition from Chet Faker in video featuring a cappella version of “I’m Ready”: Watch

Nick Murphy is about to embark on his biggest North American tour since dropping the Chet Faker moniker. To prepare fans for his new/reclaimed identity, the Australian producer/musician is chronicling his transition in a series of videos that are half documentary, half music video. The first one featured an interview with Darkside’s Dave Harrington, and now “Nick Murphy — Part 2” has been revealed.

Directed by Oscar Zabala, the new visuals center around an a cappella version of the Missing Link track “I’m Ready”. Murphy recorded the haunting rendition inside an empty New Orleans parking garage during a recent trek across the US. Spliced with scenes of Murphy traveling and performing live, the clip also features an acoustic version of “Your Time” and the track “Fear Less”. Between it all are soundbites of Murphy discussing leaving Chet Faker behind, saying that the old name “represented a color,” and knowing what color it was limited it by way of expectations.

Take a look at the video above. The clip comes as Murphy is just days away from taking to the road for his big tour, the updated itinerary for which is below.

Nick Murphy 2017 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Analog Bkny *

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/20 – Boston, MA @ Bijou Nightclub *

09/22 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

09/23 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium

10/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater at ACL Live

10/28 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween Music & Arts Festival

11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/23 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

11/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11/29 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

12/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/05 – London, UK @ Troxy

* = DJ set