Nick Murphy explores his transition from Chet Faker in video featuring a cappella version of “I’m Ready”: Watch

Nick Murphy is about to embark on his biggest North American tour since dropping the Chet Faker moniker. To prepare fans for his new/reclaimed identity, the Australian producer/musician is chronicling his transition in a series of videos that are half documentary, half music video. The first one featured an interview with Darkside’s Dave Harrington, and now “Nick Murphy — Part 2” has been revealed.
Directed by Oscar Zabala, the new visuals center around an a cappella version of the Missing Link track “I’m Ready”. Murphy recorded the haunting rendition inside an empty New Orleans parking garage during a recent trek across the US. Spliced with scenes of Murphy traveling and performing live, the clip also features an acoustic version of “Your Time” and the track “Fear Less”. Between it all are soundbites of Murphy discussing leaving Chet Faker behind, saying that the old name “represented a color,” and knowing what color it was limited it by way of expectations.
Take a look at the video above. The clip comes as Murphy is just days away from taking to the road for his big tour, the updated itinerary for which is below.
Nick Murphy 2017 Tour Dates:
09/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Analog Bkny *
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/20 – Boston, MA @ Bijou Nightclub *
09/22 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
09/23 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium
10/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater at ACL Live
10/28 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween Music & Arts Festival
11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/23 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
11/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11/29 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
12/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
12/05 – London, UK @ Troxy
* = DJ set