Today dope festival working at the #Meadows #music #arts #festival #future #futurehendrix brought out #yogotti and #nickiminaj #barbz #rake it up #song #youngthug came out also for pick up the #phone hiphop #rnb #queens #brooklyn #radio #dj

A post shared by Dominique (@frenchiedomo) on Sep 16, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT