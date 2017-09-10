Noel Gallagher reopens Manchester Arena with tearful benefit concert, but Liam isn’t buying it

The Manchester Arena reopened Saturday night with a benefit concert headlined by Noel Gallagher. All proceeds from the show went towards the creation of a memorial to the victims who lost their lives during a terror attack outside the arena in May.

Gallagher performed an eight-song set that mixed solo material and Oasis favorites, culminating with a massive singalong of “Don’t Look Back in Anger”. The track has become a calming, healing anthem for the people of Manchester in the wake of the attack. Gallagher was clearly moved by the moment as he fought back tears during the performance.

Setlist:

Everybody’s on the Run

Lock All the Doors

Half the World Away (Oasis cover)

In the Heat of the Moment

Champagne Supernova (Oasis cover)

Little by Little (Oasis cover)

Wonderwall (Oasis cover)

Don’t Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover)

Noel’s estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam wasn’t buying it, however.

NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain't buying that he doesn't give a fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 10, 2017