Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce new album, Who Built the Moon?, reveal 2018 tour dates

Photo by Lawrence Watson

Noel Gallagher has announced Who Built the Moon?, a new album from his High Flying Birds project. In a move that’s sure to spark even more animosity between the former Oasis brethren, the record is due out November 24th, just over a month after Liam Gallagher drops his anticipated debut solo effort, As You Were.

Who Built the Moon? follows 2015’s Chasing Yesterday and was recorded after a “bracing, two-year creative collaboration” with producer/DJ David Holmes. Unlike past efforts which found Gallagher writing alone most of the time, the 11 tracks on this new LP were written in Belfast and London studios right alongside Holmes. The results are an album that finds Gallagher exploring “French psychedelic pop as much as classic electro, soul, rock, disco and dance…”

“People are going to be surprised,” Holmes said in a statement. “I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record – a lot of Noel’s music is quite mid-tempo. This one is fun.”

Gallagher was also joined in studio by guest musicians Paul Weller of The Jam (organ on “Holy Mountain”) and Johnny Marr (guitar and harmonic on “If Love is the Law”). While Gallagher calls “Holy Mountain” “one of the best things that I’ve ever done,” his brother Liam is already taking cockney shots at his reliance on special guests and his shift towards psych:

Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 24, 2017

It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 24, 2017

Regardless of Liam’s opinions, Who Built the Moon? is out November 24th via Sour Mash Records/Caroline Records. You can pre-order it here, while the artwork, tracklist, and a trailer are below.

Who Built the Moon? Artwork:

Who Built the Moon? Tracklist:

01. Fort Knox

02. Holy Mountain

03. Keep On Reaching

04. It’s A Beautiful World

05. She Taught Me How To Fly

06. Be Careful What You Wish For

07. Black & White Sunshine

08. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)

09. If Love Is The Law

10. The Man Who Built The Moon

11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)

Bonus track:

Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will take to the road in support of their latest offering come next year. They’ll play a North American leg from February through March before trekking through England and Ireland in April and May. Find their complete itinerary below.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2018 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral at Masonic Temple

02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

02/12 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

02/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

02/17 – Boston, MA @ Opera House

02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts/Salle Wilfrid Pelletier

02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

02/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Goodyear Theater

02/24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

03/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

03/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater At ACL Live

03/06 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater

03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

03/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum

04/22 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

04/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

04/25 – Aberdeen, UK @ BHGE Arena

04/27 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley

04/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

05/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena

05/03 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

05/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

05/07 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

05/09 – Belfast, UK @ The SSE Arena

05/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena