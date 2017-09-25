Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce new album, Who Built the Moon?, reveal 2018 tour dates

Photo by Lawrence Watson
Noel Gallagher has announced Who Built the Moon?, a new album from his High Flying Birds project. In a move that’s sure to spark even more animosity between the former Oasis brethren, the record is due out November 24th, just over a month after Liam Gallagher drops his anticipated debut solo effort, As You Were.
Who Built the Moon? follows 2015’s Chasing Yesterday and was recorded after a “bracing, two-year creative collaboration” with producer/DJ David Holmes. Unlike past efforts which found Gallagher writing alone most of the time, the 11 tracks on this new LP were written in Belfast and London studios right alongside Holmes. The results are an album that finds Gallagher exploring “French psychedelic pop as much as classic electro, soul, rock, disco and dance…”
“People are going to be surprised,” Holmes said in a statement. “I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record – a lot of Noel’s music is quite mid-tempo. This one is fun.”
Gallagher was also joined in studio by guest musicians Paul Weller of The Jam (organ on “Holy Mountain”) and Johnny Marr (guitar and harmonic on “If Love is the Law”). While Gallagher calls “Holy Mountain” “one of the best things that I’ve ever done,” his brother Liam is already taking cockney shots at his reliance on special guests and his shift towards psych:
Regardless of Liam’s opinions, Who Built the Moon? is out November 24th via Sour Mash Records/Caroline Records. You can pre-order it here, while the artwork, tracklist, and a trailer are below.
Who Built the Moon? Artwork:
Who Built the Moon? Tracklist:
01. Fort Knox
02. Holy Mountain
03. Keep On Reaching
04. It’s A Beautiful World
05. She Taught Me How To Fly
06. Be Careful What You Wish For
07. Black & White Sunshine
08. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)
09. If Love Is The Law
10. The Man Who Built The Moon
11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)
Bonus track:
Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will take to the road in support of their latest offering come next year. They’ll play a North American leg from February through March before trekking through England and Ireland in April and May. Find their complete itinerary below.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2018 Tour Dates:
02/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral at Masonic Temple
02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
02/12 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
02/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
02/17 – Boston, MA @ Opera House
02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts/Salle Wilfrid Pelletier
02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
02/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Goodyear Theater
02/24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
03/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
03/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater At ACL Live
03/06 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater
03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
03/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum
04/22 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
04/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
04/25 – Aberdeen, UK @ BHGE Arena
04/27 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley
04/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
05/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena
05/03 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
05/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
05/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
05/07 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
05/09 – Belfast, UK @ The SSE Arena
05/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena