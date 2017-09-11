Nothing has changed in the official trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm season nine: Watch

Larry David, the hero that we need and definitely deserve, returns after a five-year absence with a new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm on October 1st. In the lead-up to its premiere, HBO has kept things close to the vest with a pair of spoiler-free teasers. Now, though, a full-length trailer has been released and offers our first extended look at the forthcoming ninth season.

“He’s back and nothing has changed,” the trailer declares, and that is definitely an understand. Throughout the 90-second clip, we see Larry argue with a judge, get in a fight with a bus driver, and chide Carrie Brownstein for missing work because she was constipated. Fan favorite characters also show up, including Leon (!), Marty Funkhouser, Jeff, and Suzy, who of course is seen yelling at Larry. Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston, one of many special guests set to appear on the new season, looks to be playing some sort of psychiatrist who absolutely can’t stand his patient.

Not featured in the trailer but also confirmed to appear in Curb season nine: Cheryl Hines, Nick Offerman, Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Begley, Jr., Nasim Pedrad, and Lauren Graham, who will be playing Larry’s love interest. We seriously cannot wait.