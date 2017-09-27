Oneohtrix Point Never and Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler join forces as 319, share freaky new song: Stream

Oneohtrix Point Never and Shabazz Palaces are both enjoying good years, with the former having won the Soundtrack Award at the Cannes Film Festival for his Good Time score and the latter releasing a pair of ambitiously bizarre albums via Sub Pop.

Now, Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin has teamed up with Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler to start a new project called 319, and are celebrating this union by releasing a new track called “The Rapture”. Punctuated by ghostly stabs of dissonance and freaky lyrics, the low-key track evokes a haunted house in its playful and menacing sense of unpredictability. Listen to it below.

“The Rapture” comes as this week’s installment of Adult Swim’s ongoing Singles Program.