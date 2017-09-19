Paramore’s Hayley Williams performs sparse acoustic cover of Jawbreaker’s “Accident Prone”: Watch

As Paramore wrapped up their evening set at Chicago’s Riot Fest on Sunday night, Jawbreaker was gearing up for its first headlining gig in 21 years across the park. And one can imagine Hayley Williams sprinted over to catch the legendary punk group, as she appears to be a fan.

(Read: Riot Fest 2017 Festival Review: From Worst to Best)

Earlier in the weekend, Williams shared a cover of Jawbreaker’s “Accident Prone” from 1995’s Dear You on her Twitter account. It’s a lovely, simple thing, just her and a guitar and what looks like the back of a tour bus. Watch it below.

this is my sad "thank you" for reading my sad tweets. also, a thx to @JawbreakerBand. it's not perfect but i mean it. see you at @RiotFest💧 pic.twitter.com/DV3laYRY1H — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) September 17, 2017

Jawbreaker dug it, too, tweeting out the cover and declaring, “i’m for it.”

i'm for it. — Jawbreaker (@JawbreakerBand) September 19, 2017

The cover follows the songwriter’s recent renditions of Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” and Drake’s “Passionfruit”. Williams and her band are currently on the road promoting this year’s After Laughter. As for Jawbreaker, who knows what’s next for them after their incredible comeback performance this past Sunday.