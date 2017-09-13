Menu
Patti Smith and her children perform “People Have the Power” on Fallon: Watch

The collaborative performance also featured The Roots' Questlove on drums

on September 13, 2017, 9:46am
This coming Thursday, Patti Smith will hold a special tribute concert in Central Park to honor her late husband, Fred “Sonic” Smith. In anticipation, Smith visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday, where she performed her landmark track “People Have the Power”. It was truly a family affair, as Smith was accompanied by her children, Jackson and Jesse Paris, as well as longtime collaborator Tony Shanahan and The Roots’ Questlove. Replay above.

Smith is also set to appear at the Pathway to Paris: Concert to Fight Climate Change set for November 5th at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. She recently joined U2 onstage in Paris to perform “Mothers of the Disappeared”, and traveled to Stockholm to accept Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize on his behalf.

