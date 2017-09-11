Pearl Jam and Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron announces solo debut LP, Cavedweller, shares “Time Can’t Wait”: Stream

Photo by Danny Clinch

Alternative rock mainstay Matt Cameron, Hall of Fame drummer for Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, teased his solo debut album earlier this month. Now, he’s shared more details about the project: Cavedweller, due out September 22nd, will find the polymath leaning on an all-star cast of friends to bring the release to life.

As Cameron previously revealed, he served as producer, writer, singer, and guitarist on the nine-track collection. To lay down the rhythm section, he recruited two members of the backing band for David Bowie’s final opus, ★ (Blackstar), drummer Mark Giuliana and bassist Tim Lefebvre.

“Mark’s performance on the title track was kind of mind-blowing,” Cameron shared with Rolling Stone. “That was kind of what I was hearing for a drum performance, so I just reached out through Instagram or Facebook and he got right back to me. Once he was on board I had a little more confidence to complete the project.”

Cavedweller has also received the seal of approval from two of Cameron’s closest collaborators: the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder. “I played some of it for him [Cornell] last March,” says Cameron. “He really liked it. He was always very supportive of me writing music for the band and kind of going for it. That was great. And I played some of it for Eddie and he really liked it, too.”

To kick off the album’s promotion cycle, Cameron has shared “Time Can’t Wait”. While the track’s sound inevitably takes some cues from his longtime bands, ultimately the self-described “hard rock stomper” stands on its own with elements of psychedelic rock influenced by Syd Barrett.

Hear it below.

Cavedweller Artwork:

Cavedweller Tracklist:

01. Time Can’t Wait

02. All at Once

03. Blind

04. Through the Ceiling

05. One Special Lady

06. In the Trees

07. Into the Fire

08. Real and Imagined

09. Unnecessary