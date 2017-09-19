Perfume Genius shares new video for “Wreath”, plus 2017 tour dates: Watch

Perfume Genius, aka Mike Hadreas, returned earlier this year with the superb full-length, No Shape. Today, the singer-songwriter has released “Wreath” as the album’s latest single.

The accompanying visual treatment compiles together footage submitted by fans dancing to the song. The clips were stitched together by editor Marisa Gesualdi and assistant editor Emma Giulanti. Hadreas’ goal with the contest and video was to encourage the same sense of ecstatic freedom and abandon that he felt in the studio, according to a press statement. Watch it above.

Hadreas will close out the year by touring the US and Europe behind No Shape, including select dates with The xx. Find the complete itinerary below.

Perfume Genius 2017 Tour Dates:

09/26 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

09/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl $

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/29 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum $

09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre $

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater $

10/05 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

10/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

10/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

10/10 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair $

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater $

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

10/15 – Miami, FL @ Ill Points Festival $

10/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre $

10/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham

10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square $

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ The Glasgow School of Art

11/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

11/05 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/06 – Hove, UK @ The Old Market

11/08 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

11/09 – Borgerhout, BE @ TRIX Centrum voor Muziek

11/09-12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

11/17-18 – Braga, PT @ Festival Para Gente Sentada

11/19 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

11/22 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

11/23 – Milan, IT @ Linecheck Festival

11/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Aolo

11/27 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava

11/28 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

11/29 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode MJC

12/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/12 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/13 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

$ = w/ The xx