Perfume Genius shares new video for “Wreath”, plus 2017 tour dates: Watch

Perfume Genius, aka Mike Hadreas, returned earlier this year with the superb full-length, No Shape. Today, the singer-songwriter has released “Wreath” as the album’s latest single.
The accompanying visual treatment compiles together footage submitted by fans dancing to the song. The clips were stitched together by editor Marisa Gesualdi and assistant editor Emma Giulanti. Hadreas’ goal with the contest and video was to encourage the same sense of ecstatic freedom and abandon that he felt in the studio, according to a press statement. Watch it above.
Hadreas will close out the year by touring the US and Europe behind No Shape, including select dates with The xx. Find the complete itinerary below.
Perfume Genius 2017 Tour Dates:
09/26 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
09/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl $
09/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/29 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum $
09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre $
10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater $
10/05 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
10/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
10/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $
10/10 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair $
10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater $
10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
10/15 – Miami, FL @ Ill Points Festival $
10/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre $
10/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham
10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square $
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ The Glasgow School of Art
11/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla
11/05 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/06 – Hove, UK @ The Old Market
11/08 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
11/09 – Borgerhout, BE @ TRIX Centrum voor Muziek
11/09-12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
11/17-18 – Braga, PT @ Festival Para Gente Sentada
11/19 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
11/22 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
11/23 – Milan, IT @ Linecheck Festival
11/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Aolo
11/27 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava
11/28 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
11/29 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode MJC
12/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/12 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
12/13 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
$ = w/ The xx