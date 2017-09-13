Polish death metal band Decapitated accused of kidnapping and gang-raping woman on tour bus

All four members of the renowned Polish death metal band Decapitated have been accused of kidnapping and gang-raping a woman on their tour bus after an August 31st concert in Spokane, Washington, according to The Spokesman-Review.

On September 9th, the band members were originally arrested in Santa Ana, California on charges of first-degree kidnapping. They have been identified as 27-year-old Michal M. Lysejko, 35-year-old Waclaw J. Kieltyka, 31-year-old Rafal T. Piotrowski, and 30-year-old Hubert E. Wiecek.

According to court documents, the alleged victim and her friend told the police they attended Decapitated’s show at The Pin on August 31st. After the show, they tried to get pictures with the drummer from another band and ended up being invited onto Decapitated’s tour bus parked outside the venue.

The documents reveal that one woman “described being excited to be on the bus, and then one of the band members began grabbing her breasts… He was later identified as the drummer, Michal Lysejko.”

The same woman “was uncomfortable and said the band members began speaking to each other in Polish,” court documents say. “She described the ‘vibe’ in the bus changed, and one of the members began looking at them like they were prey.”

As a result, the woman said she looked at her friend “to signal they needed to get out of there” before being followed by Piotrowski to the bathroom, the documents continue. The woman says she “attempted to push Piotrowski away but he grabbed her arm and spun her around to where she was facing the sink and mirror in the bathroom.”

From there, the documents note, the woman “saw in the mirror and out of the corner of her eye each of the band members taking turns raping her.”

As for the friend, she told police that she watched the band members rape the other woman, and was then asked by Piotrowski to perform oral sex on him. After she refused, “she was pushed to the ground and received bruises to her knees and shins.”

After leaving and driving away from the tour bus, the friend was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence. In the patrol car, the friend was allowed to call the other woman, who reported the rape. However, a state trooper said he couldn’t help without a specific location.

Finally, the alleged victim was found about two miles from the venue after she had walked north from The Pin. She “described her body as feeling broken,” court documents say. “After an unknown amount of time,” she told police, “Waclaw (Kieltyka) helped her put her clothing on and carried her out of the bus with another male.”

The woman had called family members before calling 911 and then being found by an officer. The officer who found her stopped by The Pin and “checked the area for the tour bus, but the band had already left Spokane for their next venue.”

After being located, the woman was taken to Providence Holy Family Hospital for a sexual assault examination. Detectives noted she had “significant bruising to her upper arms consistent with being restrained” and “small abrasions to her knuckles that were scabbed over.” During the rape, she said, she “was digging her fist into the wall to try and distract herself from what was happening.”

Court documents say the band members were interviewed by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday. Drummer Lysejko “made no comment other than he did not know who the girls were” when shown a photo of them, adding that “he would not talk without using a translator.”

Lead guitarist Kieltyka said he saw both Piotrowski and Wiecek engaged in sex acts with the woman in the bathroom.

Piotrowski “admitted there was a party on the bus and (the women) were present” before requesting an attorney and a translator ahead of “refusing to make any further statements,” court documents say.

Wiecek, the bassist, admitted the women had been on the bus, but claimed he “sat on the couch and did not see what was going on,” court documents say. “He then said he needed a translator so he did not misspeak. He also said no one was forced to get on the bus. He then said he did not recall what happened.”

Kieltyka agreed to have a DNA swab collected as evidence, while Piotrowski and Wicek declined. All four band members are being held in a Los Angeles County jail facing extradition to Spokane. Police have said additional charges are possible.

Spokane-based attorney Steve Graham said they would not fight extradition, stating “Decapitated plan to fully fight the allegations that are brought against them, and we are fully confident that the other side of this story will be heard.”