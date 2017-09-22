Pond unveil 2018 North American tour, plus video for “Colder Than Ice”: Watch

Photo by Sam Kristofski



This past spring, psych-rockers Pond dropped The Weather, their Kevin Parker-produced seventh album. They’ve been on the road most of the summer in support, and today, they’ve expanded their itinerary well into early 2018.

Following stints in Asia and their homeland of Australia, Pond will come to North America for a leg of dates that takes place in January. Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta will play host to the group, as will Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles.

Consult the full schedule below.

Pond 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

09/23 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

09/24 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

11/15 – Tokyo, JP @ Space Odd

11/17 – Taipei City, TW @ The Wall

11/19 – Kowloon, HK @ Clockenflap

11/21 – Bangkok, TH @ Nakarin Space

11/23 – Singapore, SG @ Esplanade Annexe

11/24 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ The Bee

11/26 – Jakarta, ID @ The Pallas

01/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

01/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

01/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

01/16 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

01/18 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

01/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

01/20 – Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder

01/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

01/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

01/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

01/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

In related news, Pond have also shared a new music video for The Weather track “Colder Than Ice”. The self-directed clip features fellow Australian musician Kirin J Callinan as a dancing cowboy. Check it out.