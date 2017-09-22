Pond unveil 2018 North American tour, plus video for “Colder Than Ice”: Watch

Photo by Sam Kristofski
This past spring, psych-rockers Pond dropped The Weather, their Kevin Parker-produced seventh album. They’ve been on the road most of the summer in support, and today, they’ve expanded their itinerary well into early 2018.
Following stints in Asia and their homeland of Australia, Pond will come to North America for a leg of dates that takes place in January. Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta will play host to the group, as will Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles.
Consult the full schedule below.
Pond 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
09/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
09/23 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
09/24 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
11/15 – Tokyo, JP @ Space Odd
11/17 – Taipei City, TW @ The Wall
11/19 – Kowloon, HK @ Clockenflap
11/21 – Bangkok, TH @ Nakarin Space
11/23 – Singapore, SG @ Esplanade Annexe
11/24 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ The Bee
11/26 – Jakarta, ID @ The Pallas
01/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
01/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
01/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
01/16 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
01/18 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
01/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak
01/20 – Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder
01/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
01/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
01/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
01/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
In related news, Pond have also shared a new music video for The Weather track “Colder Than Ice”. The self-directed clip features fellow Australian musician Kirin J Callinan as a dancing cowboy. Check it out.