Portugal. The Man perform their hit single “Feel It Still” on Ellen: Watch

Portugal. The Man returned in June with their eighth studio effort, Woodstock. In support, they embarked on a lengthy tour, which included an appearance on Conan last month. Today, the indie rock vets returned to TV to unfurl hit single “Feel It Still” on Ellen.
Accompanying their performance of the psychedelic-meets-soul track was a backdrop of trippy, alternating visuals. Audience members could also be seen groovin’ along. Check it out over on Ellen’s website.
The European leg of Portugal. The Man’s tour runs through the end of September, after which the band returns to America for even more concerts. See the updated itinerary below.
Portugal. The Man 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
09/12 – Villeurbanne, FR @ Le Transbordeur
09/13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
09/14 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
09/15 – Aarau, CH @ Kiff
09/16 – Linz, AT @ Posthof
09/17 – Wien, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei
09/18 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
09/20 – Ghent, BE @ Autumn Falls Festival
09/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Insidestad Presents Festival – Paradiso
09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/24 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
09/26 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/27 – London, UK @ Heaven
09/28 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
09/29 – Lille, FR @ Le Splendid
09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival
10/02 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre &
10/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall &
10/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom %
10/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $
10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/13 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre
10/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City %
10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine %
10/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage
10/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora
10/22 – Cuauhtémoc, MX @ Plaza Condesa
10/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre +
10/25 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom +
10/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte &
10/29 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwanee Hulaween 2017
03/02-06 – Punta Cana, DR @ My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday
% = w/ Lido
+ = w/ Maybird
& = w/ Lido and Maybird
$ = w/ Cut Copy and Lido
Watch the video for “Feel It Still”: