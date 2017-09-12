Portugal. The Man perform their hit single “Feel It Still” on Ellen: Watch

Portugal. The Man returned in June with their eighth studio effort, Woodstock. In support, they embarked on a lengthy tour, which included an appearance on Conan last month. Today, the indie rock vets returned to TV to unfurl hit single “Feel It Still” on Ellen.

Accompanying their performance of the psychedelic-meets-soul track was a backdrop of trippy, alternating visuals. Audience members could also be seen groovin’ along. Check it out over on Ellen’s website.

The European leg of Portugal. The Man’s tour runs through the end of September, after which the band returns to America for even more concerts. See the updated itinerary below.

Portugal. The Man 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/12 – Villeurbanne, FR @ Le Transbordeur

09/13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

09/14 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

09/15 – Aarau, CH @ Kiff

09/16 – Linz, AT @ Posthof

09/17 – Wien, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei

09/18 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

09/20 – Ghent, BE @ Autumn Falls Festival

09/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Insidestad Presents Festival – Paradiso

09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/24 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage

09/26 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/27 – London, UK @ Heaven

09/28 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

09/29 – Lille, FR @ Le Splendid

09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival

10/02 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre &

10/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall &

10/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom %

10/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/13 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City %

10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine %

10/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage

10/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora

10/22 – Cuauhtémoc, MX @ Plaza Condesa

10/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre +

10/25 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom +

10/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte &

10/29 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwanee Hulaween 2017

03/02-06 – Punta Cana, DR @ My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

% = w/ Lido

+ = w/ Maybird

& = w/ Lido and Maybird

$ = w/ Cut Copy and Lido

Watch the video for “Feel It Still”: