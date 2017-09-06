Primus share menacing new single “The Scheme”: Stream

Primus will return with their first new album in six years — and first with all three original members since 2015 — on September 29th. Entitled The Desaturating Seven, the record is based on a 1970s children’s book called The Rainbow Goblins that frontman Les Claypool used to read to his kids. Lead single “The Seven” introduced listeners to the title characters of the book, and now “The Scheme” lays down their plot.

The new single is a menacing bit of prog-metal, rumbling forward on Claypool’s ominous bass line and Larry LaLonde’s slyly sinister guitar. “Schemers always scheming and they’re scheming all the time,” Claypool sings with a cackle. “Weaselly little schemers, they’ve got scamming on their minds.” They don’t sound like the kind of colorful goblins you’d like to encounter on a dark road, but their dastardly plot makes for some intriguing funk metal. Take a listen to “The Scheme” below.