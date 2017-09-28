Princess Nokia drops joint music video for “Bart Simpson” and “Green Line”: Watch

Photo in featured image by Philip Cosores

Puerto Rican rapper Princess Nokia just released a deluxe version of her 2016 mixtape, 1992, and now she’s is celebrating with a “double feature” encompassing two of the album’s standouts, “Bart Simpson” and “Green Line”.

The videos center around a Nokia’s community of friends as they exist at school, at home, and around New York City. They’re bridged by a clip of the rapper getting high with her friends and talking about the kind of blush-worthy shit that friends talk about. Watch them above.

Nokia has also launched a GoFundMe relief page to assist with post-hurricane rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico. See a personal message from Nokia regarding the campaign below.