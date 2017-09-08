Princess Nokia releases 1992 Deluxe album: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores
Rising rapper Princess Nokia delivered one of the most memorable sets at the star-studded FYF Festival in Los Angeles this past July. The Harlem native is extending her momentum into the fall with the release of 1992 Deluxe, an expanded version of her 2016 mixtape, 1992.
Along with the original 1992 tracks, captured here in remastered form, the Deluxe album boasts eight brand new songs, such as “G.O.A.T.”, “Brick City”, and “Flava”. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can hear it below; the record will be available on both CD and 2xLP beginning November 10th.
To coincide with the LP’s release, Princess Nokia has shared a music video for “Flava”. According to a press statement, the MC “wanted to make a cinematic short film, with a narration that foreshadows the intersectionality of self esteem, self love and cultural approbation of urban beauty in mainstream media, that accurately depicted a portrayal of urban sisterhood through a personal and accurate lense [sic].”
She added: “As a dedicated director, I wanted to continue the artistic and highly cinematic tone and motif of sisterhood in the video, even if the song was one of the shorter more playful songs on the album.” The clip, which was co-directed by the artist alongside Milah Libin, can be seen below.
1992 Deluxe Artwork:
1992 Deluxe Tracklist:
01. Bart Simpson
02. Tomboy
03. Kitana
04. Brujas
05. Mine
06. Excellent
07. Saggy Denim (feat. Wiki)
08. Green Line
09. ABCs of New York
10. Goth Kid
11. Receipts
12. G.O.A.T.
13. Brick City
14. Flava
15. Different
16. Chinese Slippers
Princess Nokia recently kicked off her 1992 Deluxe world tour.
Princess Nokia 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska
09/07 – Pula, HR @ Outlook Festival
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Day N Night Festival
09/17 – Shanghai, CN @ Concrete and Grass Festival
09/28 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Villain
10/10 – Zaragoza, ES @ Sala Lopez
10/11 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Mon Live
10/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
10/13 – Sevilla, ES @ Monkey Week Festival
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival Atlanta
10/31 – Athens, GR @ Gagarin
11/01 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
11/03 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Music Week
11/04 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11/06 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
11/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken
11/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/10 – London, UK @ Brixton Electric
11/11 – Aarhus, BE @ Voxhall
11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/15 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
11/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Coda
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities
11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater
12/29 – Kaiwaka, NZ @ Northern Bass Festival
12/30 – Lardner, AU @ Beyond the Valley Festival
12/31 – Claremont, AU @ Origin NYE
01/01 – Sydney, AU @ Field Day Festival