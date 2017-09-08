Princess Nokia releases 1992 Deluxe album: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Rising rapper Princess Nokia delivered one of the most memorable sets at the star-studded FYF Festival in Los Angeles this past July. The Harlem native is extending her momentum into the fall with the release of 1992 Deluxe, an expanded version of her 2016 mixtape, 1992.

Along with the original 1992 tracks, captured here in remastered form, the Deluxe album boasts eight brand new songs, such as “G.O.A.T.”, “Brick City”, and “Flava”. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can hear it below; the record will be available on both CD and 2xLP beginning November 10th.

To coincide with the LP’s release, Princess Nokia has shared a music video for “Flava”. According to a press statement, the MC “wanted to make a cinematic short film, with a narration that foreshadows the intersectionality of self esteem, self love and cultural approbation of urban beauty in mainstream media, that accurately depicted a portrayal of urban sisterhood through a personal and accurate lense [sic].”

She added: “As a dedicated director, I wanted to continue the artistic and highly cinematic tone and motif of sisterhood in the video, even if the song was one of the shorter more playful songs on the album.” The clip, which was co-directed by the artist alongside Milah Libin, can be seen below.

1992 Deluxe Artwork:

1992 Deluxe Tracklist:

01. Bart Simpson

02. Tomboy

03. Kitana

04. Brujas

05. Mine

06. Excellent

07. Saggy Denim (feat. Wiki)

08. Green Line

09. ABCs of New York

10. Goth Kid

11. Receipts

12. G.O.A.T.

13. Brick City

14. Flava

15. Different

16. Chinese Slippers

Princess Nokia recently kicked off her 1992 Deluxe world tour.

Princess Nokia 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

09/07 – Pula, HR @ Outlook Festival

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Day N Night Festival

09/17 – Shanghai, CN @ Concrete and Grass Festival

09/28 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Villain

10/10 – Zaragoza, ES @ Sala Lopez

10/11 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Mon Live

10/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

10/13 – Sevilla, ES @ Monkey Week Festival

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival Atlanta

10/31 – Athens, GR @ Gagarin

11/01 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

11/03 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Music Week

11/04 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/06 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken

11/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/10 – London, UK @ Brixton Electric

11/11 – Aarhus, BE @ Voxhall

11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/15 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

11/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Coda

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

12/29 – Kaiwaka, NZ @ Northern Bass Festival

12/30 – Lardner, AU @ Beyond the Valley Festival

12/31 – Claremont, AU @ Origin NYE

01/01 – Sydney, AU @ Field Day Festival