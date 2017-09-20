Prophets of Rage eviscerates Mike Pence in new “Hail to the Chief” video: Watch

Last week, Prophets of Rage released their self-titled debut album. Today, the supergroup comprised of members from Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill has shared a new video for “Hail to the Chief”.

Much like the Michael Moore-directed clip for “Unfuck the World”, the politically charged group’s latest visual treatment skewers the presidential administration. In the video, the White House is stamped as the Trump Tower while African-Americans hang from gallows out front. Trump’s head is then superimposed on a cowboy shooting Hillary Clinton from the hip while Mike Pence claps with approval.

From there, multiple statues of Trump giving a Nazi salute appear while Chuck D. raps, “All hail to the chief who came in the name of a thief to cease peace.” The video positions Pence as the actual person controlling the nation while constantly lurking in the background. With Steve Bannon now pushed out of the White House, they might have a point. Watch the video above.

Prophets of Rage are currently prepping for appearances at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino, California, New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience, and other festivals prior to a handful of European dates. Check out the full itinerary here.