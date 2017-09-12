Prophets of Rage perform “Living on the 110” on Fallon: Watch

Featured photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

This Friday, Prophets of Rage will unleash their self-titled debut album. In anticipation, the alt-rock supergroup — comprised of members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill — swung by The Tonight Show on Monday to perform their single“Living on the 110”.

Not unlike the socially conscious track, which comments on the growing gap between the rich and poor, Prophets of Rage’s stage presence was characterized by a fierce intensity and focus. “Living on the 110/ There’s no end to the poverty stopping me,” they sing on the chorus. “You pretend/ There’s democracy, hypocrisy/ This is the reality.” Replay it up above.

“The 110 is a freeway in Los Angeles and living beneath it are thousands of homeless people,” Morello previously explained in a press release. “Bentleys and Rolls Royces roaring by are literally driving on top of the poor and their makeshift homes, a picture perfect analogy for the grotesque economic inequality that plagues our times.”

Later this month, the band will play a string of special album releases shows along the East Coast ahead of scheduled appearances at Chicago’s Riot Fest, Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino, California, New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience, and other festivals.