R.E.M. announce 25th anniversary reissue of Automatic for the People, share unreleased demo “Mike’s Pop Song”: Stream

R.E.M. will mark the 25th anniversary of their widely successful eighth studio album, Automatic for the People, with a deluxe reissue. It’s the latest archival release from R.E.M., who previously served up anniversary reissues for the seven albums put out prior to Automatic, including last year’s repacking of Out of Time.

Coming November 10th from Craft Recordings, the Automatic 25th anniversary reissue features the album freshly mixed by original producer Scott Litt and engineer Clif Norrellin in the new Dolby Atmos format. This will be the first commercially available music mixed in Atmos, an expansive format that promises to “[transport] the listener inside the recording studio with multi-dimensional audio.”

The four-disc Deluxe Edition also includes a bonus disc of 20 never-before-heard demos from the Automatic sessions, including the mythical lost track, “Devil Rides Backwards”, and the unreleased recording, “Mike’s Pop Song”. You can listen to the latter below.

Both the standard and deluxe versions also include Live at the 40 Watt Club 11/19/92, a live recording of R.E.M.’s only live show from that year. The fourth disc in the Deluxe Edition is a Blu-ray containing music videos and both mixes of Automatic for the People. It all comes housed in a lift-top box that includes a 60-page book with never-before-seen photographs by Anton Corbjin and Melodie McDaniel, as well as new liner notes written by Scottish music journalist Tom Doyle.

Below, check out a trailer for the Automatic for the People 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Reissue as well as its complete tracklist. Pre-orders are available here.

Automatic for the People 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Reissue Tracklist:

Disc 1 — Automatic for the People

01. Drive

02. Try Not to Breathe

03. The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite

04. Everybody Hurts

05. New Orleans Instrumental No. 1

06. Sweetness Follows

07. Monty Got A Raw Deal

08. Ignoreland

09. Star Me Kitten

10. Man on the Moon

11. Nightswimming

12. Find the River

Disc 2 — Live At The 40 Watt Club

01. Drive

02. Monty Got A Raw Deal

03. Everybody Hurts

04. Man On The Moon

05. Losing My Religion

06. Country Feedback

07. Begin The Begin

08. Fall On Me

09. Me In Honey

10. Finest Worksong

11. Love Is All Around

12. Funtime

13. Radio Free Europe

Disc 3 — Automatic for the People Demos

01. Drive (demo)

02. Wake Her Up (demo)

03. Mike’s Pop Song (demo)

04. C to D Slide 13 (demo)

05. Cello Scud (demo)

06. 10K Minimal (demo)

07. Peter’s New Song (demo)

08. Eastern 983111 (demo)

09. Bill’s Acoustic (demo)

10. Arabic Feedback (demo)

11. Howler Monkey (demo)

12. Pakiderm (demo)

13. Afterthought (demo)

14. Bazouki Song (demo)

15. Photograph (demo)

16. Michael’s Organ (demo)

17. Pete’s Acoustic Idea (demo)

18. 6-8 Passion & Voc (demo)

19. Hey Love [Mike voc] (demo)

20. Devil Rides Backwards (demo)

Disc 4 — Blu-ray

01. Automatic for the People (+ bonus track: Photograph) mixed in Dolby Atmos

02. Automatic for the People (+ bonus track: Photograph) Hi-Resolution Audio

03. Drive (music video)

04. The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite (music video)

05. Everybody Hurts (music video)

06. Man On The Moon (music video)

07. Nightswimming (music video: British version)

08. Find The River (music video)

09. Nightswimming (music video: R version)

10. Automatic Press Kit