Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

R.I.P. Frank Vincent, mob movie actor and Sopranos star has died at 78

Vincent also appeared in Martin Scorsese films including Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and Casino

by
on September 13, 2017, 4:38pm
0 comments

Frank Vincent, a veteran character actor known for playing Lupertazzi family crime boss Phil Leotardo on HBO’s The Sopranos, has died at the age of 78.

According to TMZ, Vincent recently suffered a heart attack and died of complications from heart surgery on Wednesday.

Vincent and fellow Italian actor Joe Pesci starred in the low-budget 1976 gangster film The Death Collector. After seeing the film, Robert De Niro told Martin Scorsese about both actors, who subsequently cast them alongside De Niro in Raging Bull. Vincent went on to appear in several other Scorsese movies, including Goodfellas and Casino, and later reprised his Casino character for Nas’ “Street Dreams” video. Younger audiences may know Vincent for his voicing Mafia boss Salvatore Leone in Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Previous Story
Shamir announces new album, Revelations, shares meme-filled “90’s Kids” video: Watch
Next Story
John Landis told his son not to remake An American Werewolf in London
No comments
More Stories