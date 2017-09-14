R.I.P. Grant Hart, Hüsker Dü drummer has died at 56

Hüsker Dü co-founder and drummer Grant Hart has died at the age of 56.

According to Variety, Hart had been battling cancer.

In a statement, Hart’s Hüsker Dü singer Bob Mould wrote, “Grant Hart was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician. Everyone touched by his spirit will always remember.”

Before becoming bandmates, Hart was actually Mould’s college marijuana dealer. In 1979, alongside bassist Greg Norton, they formed Hüsker Dü. During their nine-year run, Hüsker Dü released six studio albums, including the near-flawless trifecta of Zen Arcade, New Day Rising, and Flip Your Wig, which became the sonic script for every guitar rock band that followed in its wake. Band such as Pixies, Nirvana, and Smashing Pumpkins specifically cited Hüsker Dü as major influences on their own music.

Following Hüsker Dü’s breakup in 1987, Hart formed a new band, Nova Mob, and also released a series of solo records. His most recent album, The Argument, was released in 2013.

Earlier this month, Hüsker Dü announced the release of a new archival box set called Savage Young Dü.