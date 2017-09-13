R.I.P. Jessi Zazu, singer of Those Darlins has died at 28

Photo by Clarissa Villondo

Jessi Zazu, singer of Nashville alt rock band Those Darlins, died Tuesday at the age of 28, according to The Tennessean.

Last year, Zazu was diagnosed with cervical cancer. “I don’t know what lays in store, but I ain’t afraid anymore,” she said in a video statement at the time.

Between 2006 and 2016, Those Darlins released three albums and toured alongside the likes of Best Coast, Drive-By Truckers, Dr. Dog, and The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. The band announced an indefinite hiatus in December 2015 and played their final show together in March of 2016.

Watch Zazu’s empowering video announcing her initial diagnosis and revisit tracks from Those Darlins’ catalog below: