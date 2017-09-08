Radiohead address judge’s decision to stay stage collapse charges: “We are appalled”

In 2012, a stage collapse at Toronto’s Downsview Park resulted in the death of Radiohead drum technician Scott Johnson. A year later, the Ontario Ministry of Labour brought charges against Live Nation, Toronto scaffolding company Optex Staging and Services, and engineer Domenic Cugliari, but a series of delays in the case has resulted in a staying of the charges. An Ontario judge announced the ruling earlier this week, and, in a new statement published to the band’s Twitter account this morning, Radiohead says they are “appalled” by the decision.

Read their full statement below:

This comes after frontman Thom Yorke’s personal response on the situation, which found him taking to Twitter to say, “Words utterly fail me.”

words utterly fail me … https://t.co/6LetUfb2B3 — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) September 6, 2017

“This case was a complex case that required more time than other cases in the system,” said Judge Ann Nelson in her 21-page judgment (see it at The Globe and Mail). “After allowing for all of the exceptional circumstances that were in play, this case still will have taken too long to complete.”

That said, stayed charges, as opposed to withdrawn charges, can be reevaluated within a year, so there is still an opportunity for Johnson’s family to find some justice in the situation.