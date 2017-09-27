Radiohead unveil new version of “Bloom” recorded with Hans Zimmer: Stream

Radiohead joined forces with legendary composer Hans Zimmer to record a new version of The King of Limbs track “Bloom”. The new version — which they’ve officially dubbed, “ocean (bloom)” — soundtracks a five-minute prequel to BBC’s environmental series, Blue Planet II. The prequel, which features narration from David Attenborough, can be streamed below. An uninterrupted recording of the song, along with an interview with frontman Thom Yorke, guitarist Jonny Greenwood, and Zimmer, can be heard at the BBC’s website (scroll to the 44:30 mark).

The new version of “Bloom” was recorded by the BBC Concert Orchestra under the direction of Zimmer, with York contributing new vocals.

Here is the BBC’s Blue Planet II prequel accompanied by the new track (ocean) bloom: a collaboration between @Radiohead & @HansZimmer pic.twitter.com/VsazdZU61X — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 27, 2017

In a press release, Yorke said, “‘Bloom’ was inspired by the original Blue Planet series so it’s great to be able to come full circle with the song and reimagine it for this incredible landmark’s sequel.” He added, “Hans is a prodigious composer who effortlessly straddles several musical genres so it was liberating for us all to work with such a talent and see how he wove the sound of the series and ‘Bloom’ together.”

Zimmer most recently scored Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and is also contributing music to the forthcoming Blade Runner 2049. Radiohead, meanwhile, are supposed to be on a break following the lengthy world tour behind their latest album, A Moon Shaped Pool.