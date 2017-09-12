Menu
Rami Malek, as Freddie Mercury, recreates Queen’s epic Live Aid performance: Watch

Fan-caught footage was filmed on the set of upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

on September 12, 2017, 5:15pm
Last week brought us our first look at Rami Malek in character as Freddie Mercury for the long-awaited biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Today, we get to see the Mr. Robot star in action filming a scene as the legendary Queen frontman, as Rolling Stone points out.

In newly surfaced fan-caught footage, Malek can be seen recreating the band’s epic 1985 Live Aid appearance at Wembley Stadium in London. Malek, as Mercury, interacts with the crowd and then saddles up by a piano to perform “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Alongside Malek, the clip includes actors Gwilym Lee (as Brian May), Ben Hardy (as Roger Taylor), and Joseph Mazzello (as John Deacon).

It’s also worth noting that actual members of Queen were in attendance. They serve as executive producers on the film.

The film is expected to open in theaters December 25th, 2018. As we reported earlier today, Mike Myers is in talks to play an undisclosed role.

