Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World gets its first trailer: Watch

Ridley Scott may be losing his marbles when it comes to aliens, but thankfully he’s still finding time to find inspiration elsewhere. His forthcoming film, All the Money in the World, looks to tell the queasy true story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.

It’s a popular story these days, as FX has a forthcoming limited series called Trust about the same material. There, Donald Sutherland stars as the infamous J. Paul Getty, while Ridley’s Getty is a heavily made up Kevin Spacey, who’s receiving lots of pre-release buzz for his performance. Michelle Williams plays his daughter, who must convince her father to put up $17 million to save the youngest Getty. Watch the trailer above.

All the Money in the World opens on December 8th, just in time for awards season.