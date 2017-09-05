Robert Pattinson stars in Iggy Pop and Oneohtrix Point Never’s “The Pure And The Damned” video: Watch

Josh and Benny Safdie’s Good Time is one of the year’s best movies, an emotional, exhausting, and pulse-pounding thriller featuring a breakthrough performance by Robert Pattinson. And while the movie might not necessarily make you want to spend any more time with his well-meaning, but fundamentally damaged antihero, he returns in the Safdie Brothers’ new music video for the soundtrack’s standout song.

“The Pure And The Damned” is a beautiful, subdued collaboration between Iggy Pop and Oneohtrix Point Never, a ballad that serves as a gentle sigh after the film’s relentless action and Oneohtrix Point Never’s anxious score. In its official video, however, it resonates a touch differently without sacrificing any of its emotional impact.

Pattinson and Benny Safdie reprise their characters from Good Time, but they’ve left New York City and are now holed up in a cabin in the middle of the woods. Safdie’s Nick is sick, Pattinson’s Connie is on guard, and a CGI version of Iggy Pop is bounding around outside. It’s bizarre and kind of funny, but the depth of melancholic emotion that arises even as a sword-wielding Pattinson approaches a puppet wolf is a testament to the song’s power. Watch it above.

Oneohtrix Point Never’s Good Time score won the Soundtrack Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.