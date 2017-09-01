Robert Plant shares bluesy new song “Bones of Saints”: Stream

Photo by Mads Perch

Carry Fire is the forthcoming album from Robert Plant, slated to hit stores October 13th through Nonesuch/Warner Bros. Records. Following 2014’s lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roar, the collection reflects on “the experiences, the emotions and the sounds of where he’s been” and as well ponders what the future holds for Plant and the rest of the world.

“I’ve filled many British passports,” the former Led Zeppelin singer shared in a press statement. “It’s like I’m just moving through the spheres. I feel like a mariner who has spent so much time in so many different ports of call, experiencing so many different adventures and scenarios. So perhaps this collection is more ‘pictures at twelve’ rather than ‘pictures at eleven’.”

August brought us our first preview in “The May Queen”. Now, Plant has offered up “Bones of Saints”, a track peppered with smoky vocals and gritty, blues-leaning guitars. As with the rest of the self-produced LP, he’s complemented by his backing band, The Sensational Space Shifters.

Hear it below.