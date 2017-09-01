Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Robert Plant shares bluesy new song “Bones of Saints”: Stream

A second preview of the former Led Zeppelin singer's upcoming album

by
on September 01, 2017, 12:55pm
0 comments

Photo by Mads Perch

Carry Fire is the forthcoming album from Robert Plant, slated to hit stores October 13th through Nonesuch/Warner Bros. Records. Following 2014’s lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roarthe collection reflects on “the experiences, the emotions and the sounds of where he’s been” and as well ponders what the future holds for Plant and the rest of the world.

“I’ve filled many British passports,” the former Led Zeppelin singer shared in a press statement. “It’s like I’m just moving through the spheres. I feel like a mariner who has spent so much time in so many different ports of call, experiencing so many different adventures and scenarios. So perhaps this collection is more ‘pictures at twelve’ rather than ‘pictures at eleven’.”

August brought us our first preview in “The May Queen”. Now, Plant has offered up “Bones of Saints”, a track peppered with smoky vocals and gritty, blues-leaning guitars. As with the rest of the self-produced LP, he’s complemented by his backing band, The Sensational Space Shifters.

Hear it below.

Previous Story
White Mystery share 10 Things they love and hate about being on tour, debut stop-motion “Played My Hand” video: Watch
Next Story
La La Land’s Damien Chazelle brings new musical series The Eddy to Netflix
No comments
More Stories