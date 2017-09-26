Robert Plant unveils new song “Bluebirds Over the Mountain”, 2018 North American tour: Stream

Photo by Mads Perch

Robert Plant is set to put out a new album titled, Carry Fire, on October 13th. Due through Nonesuch/Warner Bros. Records, the follow-up to 2014’s lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roar has been eased via early offerings, including “The May Queen” and “Bones of Saints”. A third track, “Bluebirds Over the Mountain”, has now been broken off and it features additional vocals from special guest Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.

A soaring rocker, the original was penned in the late ’50s by Ersel Hickey and later covered by the likes of The Beach Boys and “La Bamba” musician Richie Valens. Along with Hyne, the former Led Zeppelin singer is accompanied by his backing band, The Sensational Space Shifters. Hear the cover below via a visual which stars a boy who flies through sky while riding a bird.

Along with the new track, Plant has announced a leg of 2018 North American tour dates. The first leg of a much larger world trek, it kicks off mid-February and runs through early March.

Robert Plant 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/16 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions

11/17 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

11/20 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wolverhampton

11/22 – Llandudno, UK @ Venue Cymru

11/24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall

11/25 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia

11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

11/28 – Perth, UK @ Perth Concert Hall

11/30 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

12/02 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall

12/03 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre

12/06 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield City Hall

12/11 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guidhall

12/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

02/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

02/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

02/12 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

02/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/16 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

02/24 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Symphony Hall

02/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre