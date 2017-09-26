Robert Plant unveils new song “Bluebirds Over the Mountain”, 2018 North American tour: Stream

Photo by Mads Perch
Robert Plant is set to put out a new album titled, Carry Fire, on October 13th. Due through Nonesuch/Warner Bros. Records, the follow-up to 2014’s lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roar has been eased via early offerings, including “The May Queen” and “Bones of Saints”. A third track, “Bluebirds Over the Mountain”, has now been broken off and it features additional vocals from special guest Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.
A soaring rocker, the original was penned in the late ’50s by Ersel Hickey and later covered by the likes of The Beach Boys and “La Bamba” musician Richie Valens. Along with Hyne, the former Led Zeppelin singer is accompanied by his backing band, The Sensational Space Shifters. Hear the cover below via a visual which stars a boy who flies through sky while riding a bird.
(Read: The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time)
Along with the new track, Plant has announced a leg of 2018 North American tour dates. The first leg of a much larger world trek, it kicks off mid-February and runs through early March.
Robert Plant 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/16 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions
11/17 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
11/20 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wolverhampton
11/22 – Llandudno, UK @ Venue Cymru
11/24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall
11/25 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia
11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
11/28 – Perth, UK @ Perth Concert Hall
11/30 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
12/02 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall
12/03 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre
12/06 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield City Hall
12/11 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guidhall
12/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
02/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
02/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
02/12 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
02/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
02/16 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
02/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
02/24 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Symphony Hall
02/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre