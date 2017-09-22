Menu
Rostam performs “Gwan” on Conan: Watch

Backed by a full string section, the former Vampire Weekend member presents his solo debut LP, Half-Light

on September 22, 2017, 2:30pm
Rostam Batmanglij released his collaborative album with former Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser late last year; a year later, and he’s finally dropped his true solo debut. Dubbed Half-Light, the record is full of gorgeous, quiet moments, one of which he brought to Conan last night.

Backed by a full string section and a simple yet dazzling light array, Rostam stood centerstage for his performance of the Half-Light single “Gwan”. He gripped his mic stand tightly every time he stepped forward to delivering the lyrics in his unique voice somewhere between inward breathing and slurring, an ultimately sweet mix that came off rather intimate even in the late night setting. Check out the replay up above.

