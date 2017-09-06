Rostam shares gorgeous, piano-driven title track from new album Half-Light: Stream

We’ve heard no shortage of material from Rostam’s debut solo album—there was “EOS”, “Gwan”, “Wood”, and “Bike Dream”—but the former Vampire Weekend member has more music to share before the release of Half-Light on September 15th.

It’s the album’s title track, a romantic, piano-driven ballad elevated by fuzz guitar, light percussion, and lovely guest vocals from Wet‘s Kelly Zutrau. Check out its lyric video above, then read David Sackllah’s review of Half-Light, which he describes as “a quiet revelation that places [Rostam’s] talents front and center.”

In a press release, Rostam says of the song:

“After I recorded the piano and my voice, I sat down at the drum kit and sketched in a beat. Then I picked up the bass and added acoustic guitars. The next thing was the fuzz guitar. I worked quickly and didn’t think too much about anything as I was recording it. This is how I made music as a teenager with a four-track. I got as far as the first fade-out on the guitar solo, but I didn’t feel like the song was done yet. Kelly Zutrau [of the band Wet] was staying in my back house and one day I said, ‘Hey Kelly I’ve got this almost-finished song. Do you think you could help me figure out the ending for it?’ Kelly wrote the part she sings and helped me write the part that I sing after the guitar solo as well. I love the shift in perspective she brought to the song.”

Rostam will also be playing a show in New York, as well as a few in-store performances in Los Angeles and Seattle. More information on those below.

Rostam 2017 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Amoeba Music

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Easy Street

09/27 – New York City @ Music Hall of Williamsburg